Virtual Tour To Odisha State Tribal Museum Life And Culture Of The Hill Kharia

Bhubaneswar: ST & SC Development Department has taken up a virtual tour to Odisha State Tribal Museum every Sunday.

The visitors can visit the life and culture of the Hill Kharia of Similipal on 21st November by opening the Facebook and Twitter pages @stscdev, @scstrti, said Director SCSTRTI Prof. (Dr.) A. B. Ota.

The Hill Kharia or Pahari Kharia are a semi-nomadic, forest-dwelling group that lives mainly in the Jasipur and Karanjia Blocks of the Mayurbhanj District. They claim Viswavasu Sabara as their ancestor.

The Hill Kharia are expert collectors of honey, resin, arrowroot and non-timber forest produces. They also practice cultivation in small chunks of lands.

Women usually weave mats from date palm and splits of bamboo. Hill Kharia observes religious rites to appease supernatural powers. They regard Badam as the presiding deity.