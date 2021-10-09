Virtual Tour Of Outdoor Display Of Gadaba House At Odisha State Tribal Museum

Bhubaneswar: ST & SC Development Department has taken up a virtual tour to Odisha State Tribal Museum every Sunday. This Sunday the visitors can visit the outdoor display of Gadaba house by opening the Facebook and Twitter pages @stscdev, @scstrti, said Director SCSTRTI Prof. (Dr.) A. B. Ota.

The Gadaba tribe lives in the Koraput, Malkangiri, Nowrangpur districts of Odisha. The Gadaba build their houses in two rows facing each other, with a broad gap left between them. The house is called Chhendi Dien.

The house is circular in construction with a conical roof. The roof is supported by a central wooden pole, within which the house deity is said to reside. Internally, the house is divided into a main living space, a kitchen with a hearth and an inner room. This inner room is reserved for the family deities and has its own hearth.