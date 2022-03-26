Virtual International Odisha Parba 2022: Viewers Across Globe Mesmerised By Rich Odia Art & Culture

New Delhi: The inaugural ceremony of Virtual International Odisha Parba, showcasing the rich tradition & culture of Odisha, was held today evening at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi. The audience, in huge numbers, enjoyed a plethora of cultural performances, interviews and films on Odisha, from the comfort of their homes through the virtual platform www.odishaparba.live. The programme was also streamed live on the Facebook and YouTube channels of Odisha Parba.

The inaugural programme started with the traditional lighting of the lamp and the rendition of Bande Utkala Janani by Gatikrishna & Group.

Welcoming the audience to this biggest celebration of Odia culture on earth, Shri Sidhartha Pradhan, President Odia Samaj said, “Odisha is an ancient state that was very different from what we see today. Earlier it was from Ganga to Kanchi, and its influence has not only shaped India but many southeastern countries of Asia. From architecture to tradition and culture, Odisha has a rich heritage and Odia Samaj is making sincere efforts to showcase its beauty through this 2nd edition of Virtual International Odisha Parba.”

Team of Star Plus hit show “Vidrohi” based on Odisha’s braveheart freedom fighter Buxi Jagabandhu, was felicitated for their contribution in showcasing Odia history to national as well as international audiences.

Shri Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Padma Bhushan Smt Pratibha Ray, delivered welcome messages to the congregation present in the auditorium besides the large audience watching them from the comforts of their homes.

The Hon’ble Governor of Odisha, Professor Shri Ganeshi Lal, who spoke highly of the event and Odia Samaj said, ”My salutations, felicitation and congratulations to Odia Samaj for the celebration of global Odisha Parba. I adore them for preserving and promoting the rich tapestry of melody and fragrance of Odisha culture, literature and heritage through this popular event”.

Chief Guest of the event Shri Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated the efforts of Odia Samaj in bringing together Odias from across the globe on one single platform.

After the conclusion of the inaugural ceremony in person, the programme carried forward on a virtual mode and continued to enthrall the audience with cultural items like Dhap-traditional Sambalpuri folk dance; Tandanu- the Odissi and Bharatnatyam fusion dance; high energy group dance presented by Odia Society of Tanzania and OSA, Georgia; and a grand Fashion Show by renowned designers, showcasing the best of Odissi handlooms.

Padma Shri Srimad Baba Balia and Padma Shri Narasingha Prasad Guru addressed the global Odia audience.

A film on the Covidcare Outreach Programme of Odia Samaj was screened, showcasing various commendable steps taken by Odia Samaj to help the Odia community effectively tackle the impact of the Covid -19 pandemic.

Short films beautifully highlighting the Beaches, Dams and Waterfalls of Odisha were a great hit with the audience and so was a short film on Vaishnava temples of Odisha.

It was a proud moment for all Odias to watch commercial pilot Madhusmita Patnaik and popular contemporary dancer Arundhati Garnaik talk about their struggles and achievements.

The musical gala night saw many popular singers like Suresh Wadkar, Pankaj Jal, Krishna Beura, Arpita Choudhary and Abhijit Mishra making the audience groove with their soulful voices and melodious music.

Ahimsa- an Odissi performance, choreographed by renowned Odissi exponent Padma Shri Aruna Mohanty, beautifully reflected the spirit of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The Virtual International Odisha Parba continues for the 2nd day on 27th March Sunday evening from 6:30 PM – 9 PM (IST). Various dazzling contemporary and traditional dances, musical performances and talk shows promise to entertain and mesmerize you. It’s just a click away, so don’t forget to log on to: www.odishaparba.live to enjoy the world’s largest Odia event with your family and friends.