

Amid growing speculation about her alleged divorce from former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, his wife Aarti Sehwag has made her Instagram profile private, further fueling rumors about trouble in their marriage.



Reports of a rift between the couple have been circulating for weeks, though neither Sehwag nor Aarti has issued an official statement regarding the speculation. However, Aarti’s decision to restrict access to her social media account has led to increased curiosity among fans and media.



While the reason behind her move remains unclear, social media users have been actively discussing the matter, with many speculating that the couple is dealing with personal issues away from the public eye.



Virender Sehwag, known for his explosive batting and witty social media presence, has not addressed the divorce rumors, choosing to focus on his cricketing analysis and business ventures.



The Sehwags, who have been married since 2004, have always maintained a private life despite Sehwag’s legendary cricket career. Whether these rumors hold any truth remains to be seen, but Aarti’s latest social media action has certainly caught public attention.