Perth: The arrival of Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli in Australia has created a media sensation, with several leading Australian newspapers dedicating their front pages to the former Indian captain.

Kohli, who landed in Perth on Sunday ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, was greeted with headlines in Hindi and Punjabi, a rare and notable gesture by the Australian media.

The front page of “The Daily Telegraph” featured a bold headline in Hindi, “Yugon ki ladai” (Fight for the ages), celebrating Kohli’s arrival and the upcoming cricketing showdown1. Another section of the newspaper highlighted young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with the Punjabi headline “Navam Raja” (The new king).

Kohli, who remains a central figure in Indian cricket despite stepping down from captaincy three years ago, continues to captivate fans and media alike. His presence in Australia has reignited excitement for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to begin on November 22 in Perth.

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will face Australia in a five-match Test series, with matches scheduled in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney. Kohli’s arrival marks the beginning of intense preparations for the series, as the team looks to acclimatize to Australian conditions.

The use of Hindi and Punjabi fonts by Australian newspapers has been widely appreciated by Indian fans, who have shared images of the front pages on social media, further amplifying the excitement surrounding the series.