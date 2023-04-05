Virat Kohli Treats Faf du Plessis And RCB Teammates At Own Restaurant

Kolkata: Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team have already landed in Kolkata on Tuesday, ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match and will begin training at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Ahead of serious business, Kohli treated his RCB teammates including skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj for dinner at his own restaurant – One8 Commune in Kolkata on Tuesday night. Kohli’s picture with RCB teammates at the dinner now is going viral on social media.

Kohli has started the IPL 2023 in sensational form for RCB. The former RCB skipper remained unbeaten on 82 as his team thrashed five-time champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets with more than three overs to spare in their opening match last week.