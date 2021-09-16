Virat Kohli to step down as T20 captain of Team India after T20 World Cup

New Delhi: Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will step down as the captain of India’s T20 cricket team after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be played in the UAE and Oman from next month.

Kohli today took to Instagram to put out an official statement on his decision to step down from the captaincy of T20 cricket team after the World Cup. Kohli said he wanted to ‘manage his workload better after playing in all the three formats for close to nine years’.

With Virat stepping down as the captain for the shortest format after the marquee event in UAE and Oman, senior opener Rohit Sharma is likely to lead the national squad. The RCB captain will continue to lead India in Tests and ODIs.

Considered as India’s most successful Test captain and even in T20Is, Virat Kohli had led India to four series victories, but what brings him under scanner is team India’s performance in big events like the 50 over and 20 over World Cups and also the Champions Trophy.

Kohli has never won the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore while Rohit Sharma has won the T20 trophy five times as Mumbai Indians captain. Virat’s announcement comes in the backdrop of media reports, that said that Rohit Sharma could take over the reins from Kohli anytime soon.