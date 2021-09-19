Top NewsSport

Virat Kohli To Step Down As RCB Captain After IPL 2021

By PragativadiNews
0 5

New Delhi: Virat Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore after the end of IPL 2021 season.

The skipper announces his decision via an official post from RCB on social media.
</>

 

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” Kohli said.

“I want to be able to be committed to the responsibilities that I am fulfiling and I felt I needed the space to be fresh, to regroup and be absolutely clear in how I want to move forward,” Kohli said.

The news came just a few days after Kohli announced that he will step down as India’s T20 captain after T20 World Cup.

PragativadiNews 6693 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

4 × 5 =

Breaking