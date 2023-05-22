Virat Kohli surpasses Chris Gayle for most hundreds in the IPL

Bengaluru: Virat Kohli surpassed his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Chris Gayle’s record for most centuries in the Indian Premier League even as his side’s playoff hopes came to a close on Sunday in Bengaluru.

The former RCB captain finished unbeaten on 101* off 61 balls. RCB finished with 197/5 in 20 overs. But a sensational innings by Shubman Gill, also a century and also back-to-back to power Gujarat Titans home.

Kohli followed up his century in Hyderabad with another magnificent innings against Gujarat Titans.

While that knock came in a run-chase, Kohli’s seventh century was a stunning innings in a must-win match for RCB. While he was off to a flying start, he had to check himself as wickets fell around him. He then exploded at the back-end once again. His century came at the start of the final over of the innings.