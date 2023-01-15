Virat Kohli Smashes His 74th International Century In 3rd ODI Against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Virat Kohli smashed his 46th ODI century against Sri Lanka in Greenfield International Stadium on Sunday. This was also his 74th hundred in international cricket.

Kohli also broke into the list of top 5 batters to have the most ODI runs in history, leapfrogging Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene. He is now only behind Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya in the elite list

Earlier, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI.

While India made two changes as Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik made way for Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar in the playing XI, Sri Lanka also made a couple of changes, bringing in Ashen Bandara and Jeffrey Vandersay for Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunith Wellalage.

India are leading the three-match series 2-0.