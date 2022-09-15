Virat Kohli
Entertainment

Virat Kohli Shares Sun-Kissed Photo With Anushka Sharma: Says ‘Beautiful Mornings’

By Pragativadi News Service
37

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Anushka and Virat are getting to spend some quality time with each other in the UK.

Taking to Instagram Virat shares a photo of their happy moment. The caption of the photo, featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, read, “Beautiful mornings.”

<>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

</>

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Netflix’s Chakda Xpress, which she is currently shooting in the UK.

Pragativadi News Service 9143 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking