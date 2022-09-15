Virat Kohli Shares Sun-Kissed Photo With Anushka Sharma: Says ‘Beautiful Mornings’

New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Anushka and Virat are getting to spend some quality time with each other in the UK.

Taking to Instagram Virat shares a photo of their happy moment. The caption of the photo, featuring Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, read, “Beautiful mornings.”

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Netflix’s Chakda Xpress, which she is currently shooting in the UK.