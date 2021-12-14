Virat Kohli Set To Miss ODIs Against South Africa: Report

New Delhi: Virat Kohli is set to miss the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, according to reports.

It has also been learnt that Kohli has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a break in January to spend some time with his family.

On Monday, Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal was named as the replacement. The same was also confirmed by the BCCI.

NEWS – Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India’s Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.#SAvIND | @PKpanchal9 pic.twitter.com/b8VgoN52LW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 13, 2021

The three-match ODI series starts on January 19 at Boland Park, Paarl. The second ODI will be played at the same venue on January 21 while the third and final match of the series will be played on January 23 at Newlands in Cape Town.