Virat Kohli Relinquishes Captaincy Of Indian Test Side

Cape Town: After being vanquished by South Africa in back to back Test ties, India captain Virat Kohli stepped down as Test captain on Saturday.

Making the announcement on Twitter, the Indian run-machine said, “It’s been 7 years of hard work, toil and relentless perseverance every day to take the team in the right direction. I’ve done the job with absolute honesty and left nothing out there. Everything has to come to a halt at some stage and for me as Test Captain of India, it’s now.”

Less than three months after he decided to step down as skipper of India’s T20I and ODI teams, now Kohli put another announcement regarding his cricketing career. He has also stepped down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) after IPL 2021.