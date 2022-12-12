Virat Kohli pens emotional note for Cristiano Ronaldo

Qatar: Virat Kohli penned an emotional note for Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that no trophy can take anything away from what the veteran forward has done for football.

The 37-year-old Ronaldo’s World Cup dream ended as Portugal crashed out of the 2022 tournament after suffering a 0-1 defeat against Morocco in the quarter-final match.

Kohli further said that Ronaldo is a “gift from god” and called him the “greatest of all time”.

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you have done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you have had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play,” Kohli said in an Instagram post.

“That is a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time.”

(1/2) No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. pic.twitter.com/inKW0rkkpq — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 12, 2022

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo arrived in Qatar to play in his fifth World Cup and with a mission to make a difference for Portugal. In the quarter-final match, Ronaldo came in as a substitute in the second half but could not provide an equaliser to Youssef En-Nesyri’s goal for Morocco.