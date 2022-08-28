Virat Kohli knocks 35 runs off 34 balls in Asia Cup clash against Pakistan

Virat Kohli returned to action after a month-long break in the high-voltage Asia Cup clash against Pakistan and produced a promising knock of 35 off 34 balls that ended in the 10th over of India’s run chase.

Kohli had to come in early with Naseem Shah cleaning up KL Rahul off the second ball in India’s innings and rebuilt in the company of Rohit Sharma, but his wicket, which followed soon after that of Rohit’s, left India in trouble.

Pakistan had made 147 batting first in Dubai, a total built on some lusty blows late in the innings. The early loss of Rahul for a golden duck had piled the pressure onto Kohli.

Off the second ball he faced, Kohli went for an expansive drive, only to nick to the slip cordon, but a diving Fakhar Zaman could not hold onto the catch and Kohli survived.

Kohli did not leash his approach despite the dropped catch, latching onto a loose one from Shahnawaz Dahani next over to smash a pull for four. In the fourth over, Haris Rauf found a top edge off his bat, but the ball soared over the wicketkeeper for a six as Kohli settled in with a bit of luck going his way.

Kohli is returning to action after a month-long break post the series in England and the clash against Pakistan is his 100th T20I.

“For the first time in 10 years, I didn’t touch my bat for a month”, Kohli had said ahead of the Pakistan clash while speaking to Star Sports. “When I sat down and thought about it I was like, ‘wow, I haven’t touched a bat for like 30 days’. I haven’t ever done that in my life.

“I came to the realisation that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently. I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body is telling you to stop. Your mind is telling me to take a break and step back,” Kohli added.

Kohli went on to play some eye-catching shots in his 34-ball 35, but he chipped a catch to long off in the 10th over by Mohammad Nawaz to leave India at 53/3.