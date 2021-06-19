Virat Kohli Goes Past 7500 Runs In Test Cricket

Though bad weather is again playing hide & seek with the WTC final’s second day here at Southampton, Indian Captain Virat Kohli has bagged another record.

He became the 9th fastest batsman to score 7500 runs in Test cricket and among Indian players, Kohli is now the joint 4th fastest to the landmark along with batting great Sunil Gavaskar who also took 154 innings to score 7500 Test runs.

Sachin Tendulkar remains the all-time leader on this list, having achieved the feat in his 144th Test innings.

Back in 2019, Virat Kohli had become the Indian captain with the most Test runs as an Indian captain, going past Sunil Gavaskar who scored 2426 runs.