Virat Kohli gets on video call with wife Anushka Sharma after RCB’s win against SRH

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli was seen talking to his wife Anushka Sharma on video call after scoring a century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Anushka’s post for Kohli went viral in no time.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress has been spotted in the stands on multiple occasions this year but in the match against Hyderabad, she couldn’t be there in person. However, after Kohli’s century, Anushka took to Instagram to congratulate him as she wrote, ‘He is (dynamite emoji). What an inning!’.

Talking about the match, it was a masterclass from Virat Kohli who stole all the headlines for himself despite the fact that Faf du Plessis also smashed 71 runs while Heinrich Klaasen had smashed a century earlier in the match to propel Sunrisers Hyderabad to a total of 186/5.

Du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first, while the rest of the SRH batters failed to shine, Klaasen smashed a century and would go on to score 104 in 51 balls before Kohli and Du Plessis stitched together an opening stand of 172 runs to take the game away from the Sunrisers.