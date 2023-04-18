Virat Kohli fined for breaching Code of Conduct during RCB vs CSK clash

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went down to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Southern Derby by 8 runs in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. It was a high-scoring thriller as RCB, at one stage, even threatened to chase down 227 runs at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. After the match, RCB batter Virat Kohli was dealt with a blow as he was fined 10% of his match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct during the match.

Apparently, Virat Kohli had celebrated Shivam Dube’s dismissal pretty aggressively and that led to the match referree taking action against him. The former RCB skipper admitted to the offence as well. “Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

“Mr. Kohli admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement from IPL read. Virat Kohli didn’t have a great game with the bat either getting out for just six runs in the first over of the innings itself in a mammoth chase of 227 runs.

Despite the loss of early wickets though RCB, courtesy of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, got close to the target and ended within touching distance. While Du Plessis scored 62 runs off 33 balls, it was a special knock from Maxwell on the evening. He lit up the Chinnaswamy stadium with his batting smashing 76 runs off 36 balls with three fours and 8 sixes to his name. Dinesh Karthik also played his role scoring 28 runs at a strike rate of 200 but RCB couldn’t close out the game with CSK holding nerves at crucial junctures.