Virat Kohli Engages In Hilarious Banter With Shubman Gill In Instagram Post’s Comments

Mumbai: RCB’s Virat Kohli and GT’s opening batter Shubman Gill appeared in a light mood as they indulged in a hilarious banter on social media.

Virat Kohli used an Instagram post of Shubman Gill as an opportunity to pull the leg of the stylish opening batter and take the internet by storm.

Well, replying to a promoted Instagram post by Shubman, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper was quick to come up with a hilarious reply, while trying to troll him. Virat took to Gill’s comments section Reacting to the Instagram post of Shubman Gill, Kohli wrote ‘Padh ke boli jaa sara kuch’ (Keep reading and saying everything).

Responding to the same, Shubman Gill said ‘paji yaad karke’ (Sir I remembered everything). Virat was quick to shut down Gills claim and wrote: ‘Safed Jhoot.’

Here, check out the comments:

This isn’t the first time in the ongoing IPL 2022, that the duo was indulged in a hilarious banter. Last week, during the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium, the duo was involved in a hilarious moment on the field.

The incident took place when Gill was batting, Kohli came close to him an did the WWE icon Undertaker’s famous ‘Throat-slash’ sign.