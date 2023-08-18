Virat Kohli Completes 15 Years In International Cricket

Virat Kohli made his international debut on this day 15 years ago and went on to become a legend of the sport, dominating bowlers across formats, establishing himself as the chase master, G.O.A.T of world cricket.

Virat’s 15 years journey is all about his sheer hard work, grind, determination to be the best in the world. The star batter has so far scored 25,582 runs with absolute dominance, laced up with 76 hundreds at a jaw-dropping average of 53.63.

On this day in 2008, Virat made his India debut against Sri Lanka in an ODI match. Few months prior to his debut in international cricket, Virat captained India’s U-19 team and won the U19 Cricket World Cup trophy, eventually donning the Indian cap later.

As years passed by, Virat climbed up the ladder, scoring runs with great consistency, winning matches of India single-handedly to get recognised among some of the top players of all time.

Virat Kohli in Tests

Virat Kohli, currently fifth-highest run-getter for India in Tests, made his Test debut in 2011 (IND vs WI) and since then has represented India in 111 Tests, establishing himself as one of the biggest ambassadors of the format. Till date, Virat has scored 8,676 runs (29 centuries, 29 fifties) in 187 Test innings at an average of 49.29 and a best score of 254*.

As a captain, Virat Kohli made a brilliant legacy for himself in Tests which saw him lead India to five successive ICC World Test Championship maces from 2017-21.

Virat Kohli’s strongest format is ODIs and his stats in the format speaks volumes about his consistency and the prize he puts on his wicket. Virat, 2nd highest run-getter in the format only behind Sachin, has scored 12,898 runs (46 centuries, 65 half-centuries) in 275 ODIs at an average of 57.32 with a best score of 183.

Virat Kohli in T20Is

Just like ODI and Test, Virat Kohli, all-time great ICC T20 World Cup player, has unbelievable stats in T20Is as well. He has scored 4,008 runs (one century and 37 half-centuries) in 115 T20Is at an average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 137.96, with the best score of 122*. He has the highest number of runs, fifty-plus scores and average in T20I cricket history.

Overall, in 501 matches, Virat has scored 25,582 runs (76 centuries and 131 fifties) at an average of 53.63, with the best score of 254*.

He is the fifth-highest run-scorer in international cricket, chasing his idol Sachin Tendulkar’s record (34,357 international runs).

All these stats earned him the ICC ‘Player of the Decade’ award in 2011-20.