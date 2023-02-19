Virat Kohli Breaks Tendulkar’s World Record, Becomes Fastest To Score 25K Runs In International Cricket

Star India batter Virat Kohli has shattered the world record which was previously set by Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest to score 25,000 runs in international cricket.

Kohli achieved the feat in 549 international matches across formats, ahead of Sachin Tendulkar (577 innings) and Ricky Ponting (588 innings).

Leading India’s batting charge after the dismissal of skipper Rohit Sharma on Day 3 of the 2nd Test, Kohli teamed up with premier batter Cheteshwar Pujara to complete a successful run chase of the 115-run target set by Pat Cummins and Co. in the second match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Scripting history during the 2nd session of the 2nd Test at Delhi, Kohli completed 25,000 runs in international cricket on his home ground.

Batting legend Tendulkar has achieved the same feat in 577 innings. While former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting completed 25k runs in 588 innings, legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis unlocked the same milestone in 594 innings. Kallis and Ponting are followed by Sri Lanka icons Kumar Sangakkara (608 innings) and Mahela Jayawardene (701 innings).