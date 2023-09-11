Virat Kohli becomes fastest to reach 13,000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli became the fastest to score 13,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved the feat during India’s Asia Cup 2023, Super Fours clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Monday (September 11).

The right-handed batter achieved the milestone in his 278th ODI in what happens to be his 267th innings in this format leaving legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara, and Sanath Jayasuriya in his wake.

Kohli’s 47th ODI century came after just 267 innings, underscoring his unparalleled consistency and run-scoring ability.

Kohli’s 77th international century, achieved against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup, marked a momentous milestone in his illustrious career.

A brilliant opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, followed by a stupendous 233* run partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India post a total of 356/2 on the board.