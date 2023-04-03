Virat Kohli Becomes 1st Indian Cricketer Ever To Achieve This IPL Feat

Mumbai: Virat Kohli looked in glorious form as the star batter scored a magnificent half-century to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday.

Kohli looked in stupendous form as he slammed 82 off just 49 deliveries with the help of six fours and five sixes. This was his 50th 50-plus score in IPL and he became the first Indian cricketer ever to achieve the impressive feat. Overall, Delhi Capitals opener David Warner tops the list with 60. Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is third on the overall list with 49. Kohli currently has 45 fifties and 5 hundreds to his name.

Kohli and Faf du Plessis dished out a chasing master-class with a 148-run opening partnership as RCB made a sensational start to their IPL campaign with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory.