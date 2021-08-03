Virat Kohli Backs Ben Stokes Over Mental Health Break

Nottingham: After England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes opening up about his mental health, India Captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday backed Ben Stokes’s decision to take an indefinite break.

Kohli’s comments came even as the importance of taking care of one’s mental health has come into the spotlight amid bold decisions from the likes of Stokes, Simone Bies, and Naomi Osaka.

Kohli said that the break that had come for India players in July was a much-needed distraction. India players and support staff were allowed 3 weeks of break between the completion of the World Test Championship in June and the start of the England series in August.

While addressing the press on the eve of the 1st Test in Nottingham, Virat Kohli said, “Periodic breaks are important for the players. I’m sure more players will take breaks like Ben Stokes has, just to cope with this tough bubble life. I think this break in the past month came at the right time for me.”

“Getting time to get used to the conditions is a bit of an advantage for us this time. Also, many of our players have experience playing here. I am confident one player or another can help the team in every situation,” Kohli said.