New Delhi: Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has announced a new partnership with the management company Sporting Beyond to oversee his business interests. This marks a significant shift from his previous association with Cornerstone, a well-known celebrity management firm.

Kohli shared the news on social media, expressing his excitement about this new chapter. “I am thrilled to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my team, who have been working with me for a while now,” Kohli stated. “The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity, and a love for sport in all its forms. This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests.”

Sporting Beyond will handle all aspects of Kohli’s business ventures, including brand endorsements, investments, and other commercial activities. Kohli’s brand value has recently been estimated at $227.9 million, making him the most valuable Indian celebrity, surpassing Bollywood star Ranveer Singh.

The partnership comes at a time when Kohli continues to be a dominant figure in the world of cricket, having recently led India to victory in the T20 World Cup. Despite retiring from T20 internationals, he remains active in Tests and ODIs and is set to play in the upcoming five-match Test series against Australia starting on November 22 in Perth.

This collaboration with Sporting Beyond is expected to further enhance Kohli’s business portfolio and solidify his position as a leading figure in both sports and business.