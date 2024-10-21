Mumbai: Hours after India’s defeat to New Zealand in the first Test match, cricket star Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were spotted attending a Krishna Das kirtan in Mumbai.

The event, held at Nesco, saw the couple seeking solace and spiritual rejuvenation amidst the serene atmosphere.

India faced a tough loss against New Zealand, with an eight-wicket defeat in the first Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Despite the setback, Kohli chose to spend quality time with his family, attending the kirtan organized by the renowned American vocalist Krishna Das.

This isn’t the first time the couple has attended a Krishna Das kirtan. Earlier this year, they were seen at a similar event in London, reflecting their shared interest in spiritual practices and mindfulness.

The kirtan provided a much-needed respite for Kohli, who has been under immense pressure following the recent cricketing defeat. Fans and followers on social media praised the couple for their grounded approach and commitment to personal well-being.

