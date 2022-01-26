Virat, Elite Horse Of President’s Guard Retires

New Delhi: Virat, the President’s Bodyguard Commandant’s black horse, retired from his years-long service after the 73rd Republic Day parade on Wednesday.

The PBG announced the retirement of Virat after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade and said the horse shall continue to adorn the stables of PBG till he breathes his last.

Virat was the mount of President’s Bodyguard Commandant Colonel Anup Tiwary and took part 13 times in Republic Day parades.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh patted and bid farewell to the magnificent horse after the parade.

Virat was awarded the Chief of the Army Staff Commendation earlier this year on the occasion of Army Day and is the first horse to receive the commendation card for exceptional service and abilities.

On several occasions in the past, Virat, as Commandants Charger, has been escorting the President for Republic Day parades