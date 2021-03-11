Viral! Woman Forest Guard Dances With Joy As Rain Graces Similipal

Mayurbhanj: After raging out of control for the last two weeks, the fire at Odisha’s Similipal forest division subsided after rainfall and hailstorm at Pithabata range, the state government said on Wednesday.

While nature’s assistance bestowed relief in the vicinity of Similipal Tiger Reserve, the video of a woman forest guard from Pithabata range in Similipal shouting and dancing in joy after ‘rain god’ showered the forest has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the lone forest guard could be seen going ecstatic following the showers and thanking the rain God for hearing her prayers.

The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Mrs. Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24×7 and finally happy with grace of God " The Rain"



