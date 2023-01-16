Viral! Vijay Varma photobombs Tamannaah Bhatia at event, rumoured couple go on to pose together (Watch)

Mumbai: Weeks after being spotted together at a New Year party in Goa, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were seen attending an awards event in Mumbai on Sunday. They not just bumped into each other at the event but also went on to pose together for the paparazzi. Their fans loved the video of them from the event.

On Sunday, the duo were spotted together at an award show, Elle Graduates 2023, in Mumbai. Vijay not just photobombed Tamannaah’s photo session but also posed with her. It happened so, Tamannaah was posing with her trophy when Vijay entered the frame and walked past the actress smiling. On noticing him, a paparazzo requested the Darlings actor for a picture with the actress. Well, Vijay obliged, and they happily posed for the shutterbugs with their trophies.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked beautiful in a vibrant blue cutout dress, while Vijay kept it simple in a colourful jacket and black jeans. To accentuate his look, he added a stylish cap.

Around New Year, a video had emerged online and showed Tamannaah and Vijay getting cosy with one another as they rang in the year 2023 at a party in Goa. They seemed to be hugging and kissing as they danced together at the party. Few days later, they were seen arriving together at the Mumbai airport.