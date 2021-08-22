Viral Videos Show Growing Atrocities Against Women In Pakistan

Lahore: Atrocities against women are reportedly growing in Pakistan. After a recent horrific video of a woman being assaulted by hordes of men on August 14 in Lahore went viral on social media, another video has surfaced reportedly from the same day of a woman being sexually assaulted.

In this video, which has been shared on social media, two women are seen travelling in an open rickshaw on a busy road when a man jumps onto the footboard of the vehicle and kisses her on the cheek.

Two women, with a child seated between them in the back of a rickshaw somewhere in a busy street in Pakistan can be seen in the video clip.

The video has triggered anger and uproar on social media, with many people calling for the government to take strict action against sexual harassment.

Previously, a TikTok user was seen being “brutally attacked” by hordes of men in Lahore even as Pakistan celebrated its Independence Day.

The woman filed a complaint with police in which she alleged that a mob of around 400 people attacked her and her friends while she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14, according to local media reports.