Viral Video Claims Odisha-Like Train Accident Averted In Chhattisgarh; Railways Terms It ‘Misleading’

Bhubaneswar: A video went viral on Sunday claiming that an Odisha-like train mishap was averted in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur District.

The viral video from Chhattisgarh, which has sparked a furore in social media, claimed that two trains a passenger and a goods train came on a single track and was on the verge of a major accident. However, the railways have termed the incident misleading.

The Railways has clarified on the viral video that emerged from Chhattisgarh, saying what was shown in the video was a normal signaling process and there was nothing abnormal about it.

The Railways said, “The incident shown in the video has happened in Auto section bwrween BSP-GTW on 10.06.23 evening. Goods train No. D/NBOX (Electric light engine rear) was standing at GTW HOME SIGNAL from 17.30 hrs due to other train N/GTW was admitting from middle line no. 7 at GTW yard.”

The Railway authorities further maintained, in the mean time when D/NBOX was standing at Home Signal, KRBA local 08746 arrived at Auto signal 2 OHE masts behind the goods train. Unknown public took the video and publicised it as an abnormality. This is the 3rd misleading media publicity in past six months due to ignorance of automatic territory working.”

Earlier today, a viral video claimed that the trains came on a single line and that an Odisha like train accident was averted.

The June 2 crash at Bahanaga Bazar station, in the Balasore district of Odisha, killed at least 288 people and injured more than 1,000. It was India’s worst rail crash in two decades.