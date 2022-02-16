Custard Yogurt Toast
Viral Tiktok Recipe: Make Custard Yogurt Toast

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: This baked yogurt toast (aka custard toast) is taking over social media. All you need are three main ingredients- bread, greek yogurt, and egg.

Ingredients

  • 2 slices bread of choice
  • 2 tbsp greek yogurt
  • 1 eggs
  • 1 tbsp sugar or honey
  • toppings of choice

Special Equipment

Toaster

Instructions

  1. Use the back of a spoon to make a depression in both slices of bread.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together the yogurt, egg, and sugar until smooth.
  3. Add the custard to the middle of the bread. Top with fruit of choice.
  4. Bake in a toaster oven at 400°F until the custard is set and the toast is crisp, about 10-12 minutes. Or, air fry at 400°F for 10 minutes.
  5. Let cool slightly, finish with powdered sugar or honey and enjoy!
