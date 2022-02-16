Viral Tiktok Recipe: Make Custard Yogurt Toast
New Delhi: This baked yogurt toast (aka custard toast) is taking over social media. All you need are three main ingredients- bread, greek yogurt, and egg.
Ingredients
- 2 slices bread of choice
- 2 tbsp greek yogurt
- 1 eggs
- 1 tbsp sugar or honey
- toppings of choice
Special Equipment
Toaster
Instructions
- Use the back of a spoon to make a depression in both slices of bread.
- In a small bowl, mix together the yogurt, egg, and sugar until smooth.
- Add the custard to the middle of the bread. Top with fruit of choice.
- Bake in a toaster oven at 400°F until the custard is set and the toast is crisp, about 10-12 minutes. Or, air fry at 400°F for 10 minutes.
- Let cool slightly, finish with powdered sugar or honey and enjoy!