Viral! ‘The Simpsons’ predict a Bengals Super Bowl 2022 win

New York: As if “The Simpsons” didn’t foretell enough future events, the clairvoyant comedy cartoon is now being credited with predicting the Cincinnati Bengals will beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 2022. A meme depicting the Matt Groening-created show’s supposed sports forecast racked up nearly 85,000 likes with “Simpsons” fans wondering if they’d done it yet again.

The Simpsons is an American series that is very popular but at times terrifyingly accurate at predicting the future. It has been notoriously connected to predicting a lot of things the world has gone through.

Cincinnati Bengals is playing against Los Angeles Rams.

The picture shared by NFL Memes shows” “BENGALS win SUPER BOWL !! Cin 34 LA 31″ written across it. A tattoo that says “Go Bengals” can be seen on the belly of Mr Simpson and cheerleaders cheering on the Bengals with B written on their tops.

Simpsons have predicted a lot of things before but this time it is fake. Yes, the pictures are taken from original episodes of the show. Firstly, they are not from the same episode and secondly, the words on the picture were edited.

There are no such real episodes that predict this year’s Super Bowl win.