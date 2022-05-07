Viral! Ranveer Singh goes gaga over Rohit Sharma’s monster hits vs GT

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was ecstatic to see Mumbai Indians in action against the Gujarat Titans on May 6, as he celebrated MI captain Rohit Sharma smacking a six.

The 36-year old has been appearing in several advertisements for host broadcaster Star Sports this season, as he is promoting his upcoming movie titled ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

In a clip that is doing the rounds on social media, actor Ranveer Singh was seen jumping in joy and punching the air as Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma smacked Alzarri Joseph for a six. In the video, he can be seen shouting yes and come on, while watching the hitman’s shot in awe.