Viral: Money Heist’ actress Esther Acebo has a Lord Ganesha painting at home

Mumbai: Money Heist actress Esther Acebo, who is known for playing Mónica Gaztambide aka Stockholm in the hit Netflix series La Casa De Papel aka ‘Money Heist’, recently made the desi fans on the internet excited.

All because the background of one of her videos showed a painting of the Lord Ganesha, the Hindu God of wisdom, luck and prosperity.

Many social media users shared screenshots of a video that had Esther talking about her spiritual side. Social media platforms, especially Twitter, went abuzz as netizens spotted Lord Ganesha’s picture at Esther’s residence.

Money Heist is a global phenomenon and one of the most successful shows on Netflix.

Money Heist is a cult show which is available on Netflix in five parts. The finale of the crime series was out in December 2020.