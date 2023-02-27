Viral! Hrithik Roshan shares kiss with girlfriend Saba

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were clicked at the Mumbai airport today, February 27. Saba had come to the airport to drop Hrithik as he left for his film schedule. Before getting down from the car, Hrithik shared a passionate kiss with his girlfriend Saba. The video of the same has now been going viral on the internet.

Hrithik and Saba shared a kiss in the car before the former got off to board his flight. The couple has been snapped a couple of times in public, holding hands and getting cozy. Both Hrithik and Saba have been very open about their relationship and are often seen going on dinner and movie dates together.

Saba also hugs boyfriend Hrithik’s team member before leaving. Hrithik can be seen dapper in an olive green t-shirt paired with black cargo pants and layered the look with a jacket. On the other hand, Saba opts for a crop top and joggers.