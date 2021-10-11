Viral! Fans, Sakshi Get Emotional As Dhoni Takes CSK To IPL Final

Dubai: While a fangirl was spotted crying after Dhoni won took Chennai Super Kings to IPL 2021 Final, CSK skipper’s wife Sakshi – who was at the venue – also could not hold back her emotions. Sakshi had the company of her daughter Ziva, who was also elated after the win.

The Lion Back To Track 🔥🔥🔥#CSKvsDC Never ever underestimate our #Finisher 🔥🔥😎#Thala #Dhoni finish off in his style and #CSK enters the finalssssss pic.twitter.com/4wHTYl4D7S — Siva Harsha || S/H 🤙🎥 (@SivaHarsha_1) October 10, 2021

Dhoni, who is well past his prime, showed that he still had the nerves at 40. His six-ball 18 did the job in the end.

In the final over from Tom Curran, Dhoni pounced on a half-tracker and hit it over covers to bring the equation to nine off four balls. Then he found himself lucky with an inside edge that went for another boundary. The two boundaries got Curran nervous who bowled a wide.

And then, Dhoni smashed a short ball towards mid-wicket for a boundary and CSK had won by four wickets.