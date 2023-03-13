Viral audio of malpractice deal: 3 staffers of Haripur Adarsha High School removed from exam duty; Kakatpur Girls High School clerk suspended

Puri: While a purported audio of a deal between a guardian and a teacher for assisting a candidate in malpractice during the Matric examination in Odisha has reportedly gone viral on various social media platforms, three centre superintendents and invigilators of Haripur Adarsha High School removed from exam duty.

Meanwhile, Kakatpur Girls High School clerk has also been suspended.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday ordered a probe into a viral audio-tape.

The guardian is heard asking for favour in the examination centre in Haripur panchayat of Nimapada area in Puri. In the viral audio, the guardian is allegedly heard asking the teacher for favour of malpractice for a student in an examination centre.

As per reports, as many as 85 candidates are appearing for Matric examination at the State Institute of Open School Center under Nimapara block in Puri district.