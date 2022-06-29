Arjun Tendulkar
Viral! Arjun Tendulkar features on England cricketer Danielle Wyatt`s Instagram story during Mumbai Indians exposure tour

By Haraprasad Das
Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar is currently in the UK and he is enjoying some quality time off. The left-arm pacer did not play a single game in IPL 2022 but the fans were constantly asking for his selection. England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt on Tuesday shared a picture of Arjun Tendulkar on her Twitter account and the post has now gone viral. In the picture, Tendulkar can be seen dining at a restaurant.

“Good to see my little mate for a Nandos yesterday,” Wyatt wrote as the caption.

 

