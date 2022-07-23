Viral! Actress Prakruti Mishra harassed by Babushaan’s wife

Bhubaneswar: Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty has landed in controversy after his wife caught him red-handed while spending time with actress Prakruti Mishra inside a car in Bhubaneswar.

A purported video showing an ugly fight involving Ollywood actor Babushaan Mohanty, his wife and actress Prakruti Mishra has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, Babushaan and actress Prakruti Mishra, who were together in a car, can be seen stopped and dragged out of the vehicle by the actor’s wife.

Mohanty’s wife Trupti Satapathy caught them in a car and thrashed the duo for having an alleged illicit relationship.

The actress was also seen being chased down by some people present at the spot. Meanwhile, a formal complaint regarding the incident is yet to lodged before the police.

Notably, Babushaan Mohanty shared the screen with Prakruti Mishra in their recently released ‘Premam’.