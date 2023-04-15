Violence-Hit Sambalpur To Limp Back To Normalcy In A Day Or Two, Says DGP

Sambalpur: Even as the government imposed curfew and extended suspension of internet services by more 48 hours in violence-hit Sambalpur city, the Director General Of Police (DGP) Suni Bansal, who reviewed the situation today, hoped that the city will limp back to normalcy in a day or two.

After visiting the violence spot in the western Odisha city, the DGP said the violence creators will not be spared. Stern action will be taken against them. Investigation is in progress and whoever is responsible for the violence will face strict legal action,” he said.

“Adequate forces have been deployed in and around the city to keep a vigil on the situation. We hope that situation will come to normalcy in a day or two, he added.

There are some examinations which were pre-scheduled. Police will cooperate with the candidates. Curfew will be relaxed for the students during their visit to exam centre and return, he said.

He also advised the residents to not to panic and follow administration’s instructions.

“The situation is now under control and is expected to improve soon,” he said.

Meanwhile, district administration has issued new helpline number – 06632403644. UPSC exam candidates can go to centres by showing admit cards.

Curfew was imposed on Sambalpur city on Saturday after sporadic overnight violence and the death of a man in the town under mysterious circumstances.

The violence took place after Friday evening’s Hanuman Jayanti processions were held under tight security.

disha director general of police Sunik K Bansal said that more forces have been deployed in Sambalpur and senior officers are monitoring the situation.

The Sambalpur sub-collector said in a notice that the district administration imposed the curfew with immediate effect as a precautionary measure till further orders.

The general people were, however, to go out and buy essentials between 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

Sambalpur District Collector Ananya Das said that all education institutions, business establishments and government and private offices will remain closed.

She appealed to the people to cooperate with the administration and ensure early restoration of peace in the western Odisha city.

The state home department in an official order said that access to the Internet and data services including WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and other social media will continue to be suspended till 10 AM of April 17.

The restriction was imposed under the provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and The Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency/ Public Safety) Rules, 2017, the official order said.