Violence During Bike Rally In Sambalpur Ahead Of Hanuman Jayanti; 10 Police Men Critical; Sec-144 Imposed

Sambalpur: Violence erupted during a bike rally at Dhanupali square in Sambalpur ahead of Hanuman Jayanti on Wednesday. A group of people pelted stone at the rally in which some people including 10 police men were injured.

As tension escalated, the district administration imposed section 144 in the city for 48 hours.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Dhanupalli police IIC and other police personnel were injured critically in the stone pelting. The irate mob also torched a shop and destroyed vehicles including bikes and car. In order to drive away the rioters, the police have also resorted to mild lathicharge.

Critically injured IIC Anita Pradhan has been shifted to Burla for treatment. Stones were pelted on the police while the bike rally was going from Dhanupali Road today. Angry mob set afire shops and smashed cars and bikes. Police forces have been deployed at the spot apprehending further untoward incident. Additional forces have been also mobilised in muslim dominated areas like Bhutpada, Motijharan and Sunapali.

Holy Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on April 14. Every year the festival is preceded by a flag hoisting and bike procession. A bike procession was carried out today while the violence took place.