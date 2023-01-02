Vintage Vehicles To Get Exemption From Scrappage Policy In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a big relief for the owners of Vintage vehicles in Odisha, the State Transport department decided to grant separate registration of such old vehicles in a bid to exempt them from scrappage policy in the state.

Odisha is the first State to adopt such rule for the old royal vehicle.

The owners, enthusiasts and collectors of vintage vehicles, classic vehicles of more than 50 years can apply for special number plates and enjoy exemption from scrappage in Odisha, a senior official of the State Transport Authority (STA) said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has a provision under CMV Rule, 1989 for the registration process of Vintage Motor Vehicles, he said, claiming that Odisha would be the first state in the country to implement it.

“Odisha being a state of heritage & culture is the first state to implement this provision so as to fulfil the ambition of the vehicle owner intending to keep such a vehicle,” said Dipti Ranjan Patra, Joint Commissioner Transport, Technical.

He said, “MoRTH has taken initiatives to discourage the use of old vehicle by introducing scrapping policy. At the same time to preserve and promote the heritage of old vehicles in India, Central Government has formalised the registration process of vintage motor vehicles. The new rules shall provide salient features such as retention of old already registered vehicles with a new Vintage registration mark ‘VA’ series (Unique Registration Mark). ” According to the provision, two-wheelers and four-wheelers (personal use) that are more than 50 years old from the date of their first registration (including imported vehicle) shall be defined as the Vintage Motor Vehicles.

However, only vehicles that have no substantial overhaul including modification in chassis or body shell, and/or engine will be considered as vintage, he said quoting the provision.