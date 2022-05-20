Vintage Mercedes-Benz Sold For $143 Million: Become World’s Most Expensive Car

London: A 1955 Mercedes-Benze was actioned off earlier this month for $143 Million making it the world’s most expensive car ever sold.

“A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe from 1955 has been sold at auction for a record price of 135,000,000 euros to a private collector,” the classic car auction company said in a statement.

The vehicle sold for almost triple the previous record, which was set in 2018 by a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO that fetched over 48 million dollars.