Vinod Tawde Appointed BJP National General Secretary

New Delhi: Vinod Tawde was on Sunday appointed as national general secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The appointments come ahead of assembly elections in five states.

Tawde, who was the national secretary of the BJP, was elevated to the post of general secretary to fill up a vacancy created after Bhupender Yadav became Union minister.

Rituraj Sinha from Bihar and Asha Lakra from Jharkhand are appointed new national secretary of BJP.

Similarly, Bharti Ghosh from West Bengal and Shehzad Poonawala are appointed party’s national spokesperson.

In September, Nadda appointed former Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and the party West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh as national vice presidents of the party.

Maurya resigned from the post of Governor of Uttarakhand and there was speculation that she will be given a key responsibility in organisational structure.