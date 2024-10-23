London: Vinicius Junior delivered a spectacular hat-trick, leading Champions League titleholders Real Madrid to a stunning 5-2 comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Following an unexpected defeat at Lille in their previous European outing, Madrid dominated Dortmund, echoing last season’s final, with an outstanding performance after the break.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid secured their 15th Champions League title at Wembley and faced similar first-half challenges against the German team, which scored twice with goals from Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens.

Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius quickly equalized with two goals within two minutes, and Lucas Vazquez netted the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute.

Vinicius then dazzled with a remarkable individual goal for Madrid’s fourth and completed the rout with a fifth, as Los Blancos disrupted Dortmund’s perfect start to the campaign, staging yet another memorable European comeback.

