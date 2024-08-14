Vinesh Phogat’s Appeal Against Disqualification From Paris Olympics Rejected By CAS

In a significant setback for India, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024.

The decision on her case, initially postponed to August 16th, 2024, has reportedly been made, and it appears that Vinesh Phogat will not be awarded the Silver medal at the Paris Olympics, thus ending India’s hopes for a seventh medal at the event.

In a statement, Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha has expressed her shock and disappointment following the Sole Arbitrator’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to reject Phogat’s application against the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

“The operative part of the August 14 decision, which dismisses Vinesh’s application to be awarded a shared silver medal in women’s 50 kg category at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, has significant implications for her in particular and the sporting community at large.

“The marginal discrepancy of a 100 grams and the resultant consequences have profound impact, not only in terms of Vinesh’s career but also raise serious questions about ambiguous rules and their interpretation.

“The IOA firmly believes that the total disqualification of an athlete for such a weight infraction on the second of two days warrants a deeper examination. Our legal representatives had duly brought this out in their submissions before the Sole Arbitrator.

“The matter involving Vinesh highlights the stringent and, arguably, inhumane regulations that fail to account for the physiological and psychological stresses athletes, particularly female athletes, undergo. It is a stark reminder of the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes’ well-being.