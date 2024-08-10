Vinesh Phogat urged to reverse retirement call by Paris Olympic gold medallist

New Delhi: Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat continues to receive support from the wrestling community with Japan’s Rei Higuchi being the latest entrant to the list. The Paris Olympics gold medallist in the men’s 57kg freestyle category, on Saturday, urged Vinesh to go back on her retirement decision in an incredible message on social media.

Vinesh was disqualified from Paris Olympics on Wednesday after she was found overweight during the weigh-in ahead of the women’s 50kg freestyle final. The 29-year-old, who on Tuesday became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final at an Olympics, was 100 grams over the permissible limit and hence was disqualified from the final and denied any medal.

Heartbroken after the cruel turn of events in a space of 24 hours, Vinesh announced her retirement from wrestling shortly after recovering from dehydration, for which she was hospitalised.

Extending support towards the Indian, Higuchi recalled how he was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics for being overweight by just 50 grams during the pre-match weigh-in. However, the Japanese bounced back strongly on Paris, beating his U.S. opponent Spencer Richard Lee 4-2 in the final to win the gold medal.

“I understand your pain the best. Same 50g. Don’t worry about the voices around you. Life goes on. Rising from setbacks is the most beautiful thing. Take a good rest,” he tweeted.

Vinesh and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) now await the verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), where the Indian wrestler had appealed for a joint silver medal after being disqualified. Vinesh virtually attended the meeting, where her side of the argument was presented by senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania, a renowned lawyer who has fought for many athletes in the past.

“Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in,” the IOA said in a statement.