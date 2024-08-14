Paris: Vinesh Phogat is set to return from Paris and arrive in New Delhi on Saturday, August 17 at 10 am IST, according to fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia’s social media post on Wednesday.

Vinesh departed from the Games Village on Monday and has not yet returned home, awaiting the decision on her appeal against disqualification. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was expected to deliver its verdict on Tuesday, but the ad-hoc CAS panel postponed the decision to Friday, August 16.

Bajrang Punia announced Vinesh Phogat’s arrival details and the planned celebrations along her route on Saturday, August 17, through a poster shared on social media.

Feeling ‘somewhat better,’ Vinesh began eating on Monday before she departed from the Games Village. India Today obtained exclusive photos showing the wrestler exiting the Games Village with her luggage.

Earlier in the week, the rest of the Indian team, including closing ceremony flagbearers Manu Bhaker and PR Sreejesh, returned to India and received a felicitation in the capital by Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandavya.

In a significant honour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome the Indian athletes from the Paris Olympics at his residence on Independence Day to celebrate the Olympians’ hard-fought performances at the Games.