Wrestler Vinesh Phogat is set to contest the Haryana Assembly elections for the Julana seat, as confirmed by the Congress party with the release of its first candidate list for the impending state polls on Friday.

Shortly after the induction of Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia into the party by senior leader KC Venugopal, the Congress disclosed its candidates for 31 of the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the appointment of Bajrang Punia as the Working Chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.

The party has allocated tickets to 28 incumbent MLAs among the 31 names released thus far. The Haryana elections are scheduled for October 5, with the results to be announced on October 8.